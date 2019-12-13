CALGARY -- Students were told to shelter in place at the Lethbridge Collegiate Institute Friday after authorities were informed of a threat leveled against the school.

Officials issued a statement about the situation on social media, saying police had been called to the institution to investigate.

However, a short time later, police announced the lockdown had been lifted and one person has been arrested.

One person is in now in custody and the lockdown at Lethbridge Collegiate Institute in no longer in effect. — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) December 13, 2019

There is no information about what led school officials to issue the alert.

Lethbridge Collegiate Institute is a comprehensive high school that teaches students from Grade 9 to 12.

On its website, it informed parents that students would be dismissed on schedule.