Arrest made in deadly Evergreen shooting

Police on Thursday made an arrest in a recent shooting that left one Calgarian dead and another in hospital.

Nakita Baron, 31, was found dead inside a dark-brown Bentley parked in the 100 block of Everwoods Court S.W. the morning of Aug. 18.

Her husband, Talal Fouani, was also shot and remains in hospital.

Police say the pair were targeted by a man who allegedly fired several shots at the Bentley before leaving in a black 2017-2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Just over a week later, on Thursday, sources close to the investigation told CTV Calgary a suspect has been taken into custody.

More details to come as they become available…