Police have arrested a man wanted on warrants in connection to the stabbing of a man and woman in the city’s Beltline area in December.

Investigators were called to the Sheldon Chumir Centre on December 19, 2017 at about 10:00 a.m. after a man showed up in medical distress.

Soon after, a woman also attended the urgent care centre with injuries believed to be sustained in the same incident.

The man was taken to hospital in serious condition and the woman was transported in stable condition.

Investigators believe the stabbings happened in a detached garage in the 500 block of 14 Avenue SW and that it was not a random attack.

Last week, police issued a warrant for the arrest of Chase Alexander Spence, 23, in connection to the incident.

Spence was arrested on Sunday in the downtown area and is now facing charges of aggravated assault and numerous breaches of conditions.