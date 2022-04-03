Arrest made in southeast Calgary homicide, vehicle found
Calgary police say they've found a vehicle of interest in the investigation into a murder that occurred on April 1 in a southeast neighbourhood.
They also confirmed that a suspect has been arrested.
Officials have not shared any details about where the vehicle was found or who the suspect is, but police say that more information will be available soon.
This is a breaking news update. More details will be released when it becomes available…
