Tuesday afternoon’s arrest of a 26-year-old man in the ditch of the QEII south of Lacombe followed a police pursuit along the highway where speeds reached as low as 60 kilometres per hour.

RCMP responded to the highway shortly before 3:00 p.m. near Red Deer following reports a northbound Volkswagen Jetta was being driven in an erratic manner.

According to RCMP officials, the driver did not comply when a Blackfalds RCMP officer attempted to stop the car and additional police resources were deployed. The Jetta continued northbound at speeds recorded to be between 60 km/h and 80 km/h, well below the maximum posted speed limit of 110 km/h.

Nearly 20 minutes after the initial RCMP response, the suspect vehicle left the highway, entered the ditch on the east side of the QEII, and became stuck.

Video footage shows two RCMP members forcibly pulling the suspect from the vehicle through the driver’s side window. There were no passengers in the car.

On Tuesday afternoon, RCMP officials said the suspect was believed to be impaired but the source of his impairment had not been confirmed. The driver was transported to hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The 26-year-old man, who has not been identified, faces undisclosed charges and remains in police custody.