The Lethbridge Police Service is on the hunt for an 18-year-old suspect in connection with multiple firearm offences following the recent search of a southside apartment.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 2100 block of Palm Road South following reports the occupants of a suite were in possession of a weapon.

Police seized a 12-gauge shotgun and an undisclosed amount of ammo and two males arrested at the scene. A third suspect was identified but not located and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Braydon Shane Fuson, 18, is wanted in connection with a number of offences including:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited firearm (three counts)

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

Careless use of a firearm

Knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm

Possession of an offensive weapon

The two males who were arrested on Tuesday have been released from police custody and only one of the males was charged: Brandon Michael Coster-Tarcon, 28, faces several firearm related charges and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, February 21.

Anyone with information regarding Fuson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.