Arrest warrant issued after allegedly stolen shotgun seized from Lethbridge apartment
A warrant for the arrest of 18-year-old Braydon Shane Fuson was issued on February 15, 2018 (image: LPS)
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 4:31PM MST
The Lethbridge Police Service is on the hunt for an 18-year-old suspect in connection with multiple firearm offences following the recent search of a southside apartment.
On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 2100 block of Palm Road South following reports the occupants of a suite were in possession of a weapon.
Police seized a 12-gauge shotgun and an undisclosed amount of ammo and two males arrested at the scene. A third suspect was identified but not located and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.
Braydon Shane Fuson, 18, is wanted in connection with a number of offences including:
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a prohibited firearm (three counts)
- Possession of a firearm obtained by crime
- Careless use of a firearm
- Knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm
- Possession of an offensive weapon
The two males who were arrested on Tuesday have been released from police custody and only one of the males was charged: Brandon Michael Coster-Tarcon, 28, faces several firearm related charges and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, February 21.
Anyone with information regarding Fuson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.