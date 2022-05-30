Arrested again: RCMP seize drugs, weapons and cash from Innisfail man

An Innisfail man with a lengthy criminal history is in custody again following an RCMP investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

According to RCMP officials, officers spotted 36-year-old Mitch Engler allegedly breaking recent court-issued release conditions on Saturday. RCMP members from the Innisfail, Olds and Sundre detachments tracked Engler and he was subsequently arrested at a location in Olds.

A search resulted in the seizure of undisclosed amounts of:

Fentanyl;

GHB;

Cocaine;

Methamphetamine; and,

Cash.

Officers also found drug trafficking paraphernalia, a stun gun and bear spray.

The repeat offender faces new charges of:

Possession of a prohibited weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Possession of a prohibited weapon without holding a licence;

Driving while prohibited;

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking; and,

Three counts of breaching probation.

Engler remained in custody ahead of his appearance in Didsbury provincial court that was scheduled for Monday.

Engler was charged in 2018 in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a man at gunpoint in Didsbury. CTV News has yet to confirm the outcome of the kidnapping court case and will update this story once details are verified.