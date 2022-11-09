Arrests made in Cochrane break-ins, Rocky View County armed robberies

Two Calgary men and two Stoney Nakoda First Nation residents face charges following a rash of break-and-enters in a Cochrane neighbourhood.

RCMP launched an investigation after 10 break-ins were reported in September in the community of Gleneagles, as well as two armed robberies — one at gunpoint and another where a victim was bear sprayed —outside the town.

Guns were stolen during the break-ins and robberies and RCMP determined that the firearms were being trafficked.

The investigation led to the search of a Calgary home on Oct. 28 and a search on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation on Nov. 1.

More than $18,000 worth of stolen property was seized during the searches including:

Guns;

Ammunition;

16 credit cards; and,

18 pieces of identification including passports, drivers licences and birth certificates.

Four people were charged with a total of 37 offences in connection with the investigation. The accused are:

Lucas Healy, 24, of Calgary;

Sebastian Muskovic, 45, of Calgary;

Tylen Poucette, 26, of Stoney Nakoda First Nation; and,

Koda Crane-Dixon, 25, of Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

Healy, Poucette and Crane-Dizon remain in custody ahead of their respective court appearances scheduled for mid-November. Muskovic was released from custody ahead of his Nov. 28 court appearance.