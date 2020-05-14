CALGARY -- Lethbridge police say charges have been laid against a woman who they say set a fire that resulted in damage to a store in the community.

Emergency crews were called to the Umami Shop, located in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue S., during the early morning hours of May 13.

They found cardboard and wooden pallets had been piled up against the building and set on fire.

The blaze was put out, but not before it caused significant damage to the store and overhead wires. The damage is estimated at $6,000.

An investigation into the incident resulted in security footage being provided to police, from which officers were able to make an arrest.

Mary-Lee Roy Parks, 27, of Lethbridge, was located Thursday morning and arrested without incident.

She is charged with arson, possession of a controlled substance and break of an undertaking.

Parks remains in custody at this time.