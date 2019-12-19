CALGARY -- A 30-year-old Calgary man has been arrested and charged in a series of fires that destroyed two homes last month in the southeast community of Legacy.

On the afternoon of Nov. 2, fire crews were called to the 200 block of Legacy Mount S.E. and found a home under construction that was completely engulfed in flames.

That fire quickly spread to a neighbouring home that was occupied.

Despite efforts from the Calgary Fire Department, neither home could be saved.

While at the scene, firefighters were also alerted to smoke coming from the basement of another home under construction on the same street. That fire was quickly put out.

A joint investigation by the Calgary Fire Department and Calgary Police Service revealed a third fire had been set in the 200 block of Legacy Glen Way.

No one was injured in the fires.

Cody Omer Doucette has been charged with three counts of arson with damage to property and one count of arson with disregard for human life.

No charges have been laid in the third fire.

Doucette was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.