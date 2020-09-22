Advertisement
Arson unit investigating Marlborough garage fire
A charred garage and fence in Marlborough following a Sept. 21 fire. The arson unit is investigating.
CALGARY -- An investigation is underway to determine if Monday afternoon's fire in a northeast neighbourhood was deliberately set.
Fire crews were called to Marbank Place N.E., in the community of Marlborough, following reports of smoke and flames emanating from a detached garage.
Residents were evacuated from neigbouring homes as a precautionary measure and the fire was extinguished before it could spread from the garage to other structures.
According to CFD officials, the fire may have started in a garbage bin. No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire.
The arson unit is leading the investigation.