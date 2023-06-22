Arsonist at large: RCMP say person set fires near Hanna, Alta.

Southern Alberta RCMP say a person believed to be responsible for a number of fires earlier this month has struck again, this time near Hanna, Alta.

On June 21 at 6:39 p.m., police were called to multiple grass fires along Highway 9 between Hanna and Youngstown.

"It is believed that the fires were intentionally set, and are similar in nature to multiple grass fires that occurred along Highway 9, west of the community of Craigmyle, on June 13," RCMP said in a statement.

Any witnesses or residents who have dash cams and may have been driving through the area during that time are asked to contact Hanna RCMP at 403-854-3393.

Drivers who saw anyone by the side of the road or vehicles stopped in the area are also urged to come forward.

"As the suspect involved in this incident is still at large, the RCMP are asking for the public to be alert for suspicious activity in this area going forward, and to call 911 if you believe a criminal incident is in progress," police said,

No suspect description was provided in the most recent incident, but police said the suspect on June 13 was wearing blue coveralls and was carrying a jerry can.

Hanna is located approximately 218 kilometres northeast of Calgary and 26 kilometres east of Craigmyle.