Arsonist at large: RCMP say person set fires near Hanna, Alta.
Southern Alberta RCMP say a person believed to be responsible for a number of fires earlier this month has struck again, this time near Hanna, Alta.
On June 21 at 6:39 p.m., police were called to multiple grass fires along Highway 9 between Hanna and Youngstown.
"It is believed that the fires were intentionally set, and are similar in nature to multiple grass fires that occurred along Highway 9, west of the community of Craigmyle, on June 13," RCMP said in a statement.
Any witnesses or residents who have dash cams and may have been driving through the area during that time are asked to contact Hanna RCMP at 403-854-3393.
Drivers who saw anyone by the side of the road or vehicles stopped in the area are also urged to come forward.
"As the suspect involved in this incident is still at large, the RCMP are asking for the public to be alert for suspicious activity in this area going forward, and to call 911 if you believe a criminal incident is in progress," police said,
No suspect description was provided in the most recent incident, but police said the suspect on June 13 was wearing blue coveralls and was carrying a jerry can.
Hanna is located approximately 218 kilometres northeast of Calgary and 26 kilometres east of Craigmyle.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Debris field found near Titanic as Canadian ROV reaches sea floor in search for missing sub
A remotely operated underwater vehicle has discovered a debris field near the Titanic as the search for a missing submersible continued on Thursday.
Government benefits helped lower-income households afford rising cost of living: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says lower-income households maintained their purchasing power despite high inflation with help from government benefits.
RCMP to release names of Manitoba crash victims as city gathers in mourning
RCMP are set to release the names of the people who died in a fiery bus crash a week ago as a small western Manitoba community prepares to gather in mourning for the 16 lives lost.
House of Commons rises for the summer after all parties agree to early adjournment
The House of Commons rose for the summer overnight on Wednesday, after all parties agreed to end a politically intense spring sitting a few days early.
WATCH | Firefighters use tractor to hoist a horse after it fell into a pool
Florida firefighters rescued a horse that jumped into a swimming pool this week, lifting it with a tractor.
Tourist sub customer calls his 2021 dive to the Titanic a 'kamikaze operation'
As an international search continued for a vessel that disappeared after setting out for the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, a man who was one of the submersible company's first customers characterized a dive he made to the site two years ago as a 'kamikaze operation.'
LIVE | Live updates: Search for the missing Titan submersible
Follow along for live updates throughout the day on the OceanGate submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.
Baby Shark bath toy recalled in Canada
A battery operated Baby Shark bath toy has been recalled in Canada because the plastic fin may cause lacerations.
Titan could have 'vulnerabilities' due to large window, materials: former sub commander
The missing submersible, called the Titan, could have vulnerabilities due to the 'voluntary' safety regulations of the industry, a former U.S. submarine commander says.
Edmonton
-
DNA leads to 1st-degree murder charge in Edmonton woman's 1996 death
Twenty-seven years after 24-year-old Joanne Ghostkeeper was strangled to death in her Edmonton apartment, police have charged a 48-year-old man.
-
Teenage boy charged with sexually assaulting girls in West Edmonton Mall wave pool
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after seven girls reported that he sexually assaulted them in the wave pool in West Edmonton Mall.
-
Flash floods prompt evacuations northwest of Edmonton
Areas northwest of Edmonton were evacuated late Wednesday afternoon due to flash floods.
Vancouver
-
3 people rushed to hospital after fatal crash in downtown Vancouver
At least one person has died after two vehicles crashed at a major intersection in downtown Vancouver early Thursday morning.
-
Totem pole tribute to residential school victims arrives in Vancouver
On National Indigenous Peoples Day, a pole carved as a tribute to children who died in residential schools received an escort into Burrard Inlet from HMCS Edmonton and a Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft.
-
Cotton candy that tastes like ketchup? Questionable new confection coming to Vancouver
Cotton candy that tastes like ketchup is the latest eyebrow-raising, summertime offering from French's and a small number of Vancouverites will be able to sample it for free next week.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Debris field found near Titanic as Canadian ROV reaches sea floor in search for missing sub
A remotely operated underwater vehicle has discovered a debris field near the Titanic as the search for a missing submersible continued on Thursday.
-
Titan could have 'vulnerabilities' due to large window, materials: former sub commander
The missing submersible, called the Titan, could have vulnerabilities due to the 'voluntary' safety regulations of the industry, a former U.S. submarine commander says.
-
N.S. rolls out $10K incentive for doctors to take on sickest patients from wait list
Nova Scotia is offering doctors $10,000 to take 50 patients off the province's registry of people waiting for family physicians.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | New Nanaimo fire hall unveils welcome pole, returns to heritage colours
A ceremony was held held outside Nanaimo's new fire hall Wednesday to unveil a new cedar welcome pole.
-
Vancouver Island First Nation declares marine protected area
Dozens gathered at the Tsawout Big House Wednesday to witness the signing of a declaration to assert Indigenous jurisdiction for management and stewardship of waters off southern Vancouver Island.
-
NDP expected to win B.C. byelections in safe ridings, but eyes on second place
The NDP is expected to hold onto two British Columbia ridings where byelections will be held Saturday after the resignations of senior government figures, but the parties that take second place could provide hints about the next general election.
Toronto
-
Ontario reveals its new operating provincial park. Here’s what you need to know
The Ontario government revealed Thursday the location for their new operating provincial park, saying it will be situated in cottage country just a few hours drive from the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Air Canada passenger says he was bumped off flight ruining 'trip of a lifetime' at the last minute
The 'trip of a lifetime' for two Air Canada passengers came to a screeching halt after the airline bumped them off their flight right as they were boarding, with no apparent explanation.
-
Hwy. 401 partially reopens after police wrap up investigation into fiery crash that left 2 dead
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Pickering, Ont. have reopened after police say they wrapped up the on-scene portion of the investigation into Tuesday’s deadly crash and explosion.
Montreal
-
'I don't want to end up in the streets': Montrealers struggle to find housing as July 1 approaches
July 1 — moving day — is fast approaching, and some families are worried they may find themselves homeless because of the shortage of apartments. One single mother says she's getting shunned by landlords because she has children.
-
104-year-old neuropsychologist from Montreal inducted to Canada's Walk of Fame
At 104 years old, neuropsychologist and scientist Dr. Brenda Milner from Montreal became the oldest living inductee to Canada's Walk of Fame.
-
Quebec wildfires: Dangerously dry weather to persist in fire regions until Monday
Quebecers living north of the St. Lawrence River could be affected by poor air quality as a result of the forest fires that are still raging. Early on Thursday, Environment Canada issued a special air quality bulletin for the entire northern part of the province, warning that, as a result of the forest fires, 'high concentrations of fine particles are causing poor air quality' for the next few days.
Ottawa
-
NCC votes to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway in Ottawa
The National Capital Commission's board of directors voted to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway to Kichi Zībī Mīkan. A ceremony will be held in the fall to unveil the new signage.
-
Officials look to identify individuals who started forest fire on Centennial Lake
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is asking for the public's help to identify the individuals who started a massive forest fire on Centennial Lake, west of Ottawa.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Debris field found near Titanic as Canadian ROV reaches sea floor in search for missing sub
A remotely operated underwater vehicle has discovered a debris field near the Titanic as the search for a missing submersible continued on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Dispute forces closure of popular Waterloo ice cream shop
Disappointment struck Waterloo as a popular ice cream spot, Marble Slab Creamery, unexpectedly closed its doors. The cause? A disagreement with the company, according to the franchisee.
-
'We needed to get him away from the car': How two women saved a man from a burning Corvette in Cambridge, Ont.
What started off as a normal Saturday morning quickly turned into the opposite for two women in Cambridge, Ont.
-
Electrical issue closes elementary school for the day
A media release from St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge is stating that the school is temporarily closed today, citing an electrical issue.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon bridge fire spread to hard-to-reach utility cavity
The Saskatoon Fire Department says a fire that started in an encampment under the University Bridge has spread to a hard-to-reach utility cavity.
-
Saskatoon man hit with forklift at work
A 61-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday after being struck by a forklift at work.
-
Saskatoon Medavie staff see pawsitive improvement with mental health dog
The life of a paramedic is often a stressful one, but staff at Medavie are trying a different, albeit hairy, approach to their mental health.
Northern Ontario
-
Air Canada passenger says he was bumped off flight ruining 'trip of a lifetime' at the last minute
The 'trip of a lifetime' for two Air Canada passengers came to a screeching halt after the airline bumped them off their flight right as they were boarding, with no apparent explanation.
-
Rent-free for a year: Nightmare tenant victimizes North Bay couple
A husband and wife are sharing their unhappy story about the home they use as an income property in North Bay.
-
Ontario man told he's on the hook for $7,000 after Tesla damaged during test drive
An Ontario man says he was asked to pay $6,845 after a Tesla he was test driving was damaged in a hit-and-run.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP to release names of Manitoba crash victims as city gathers in mourning
RCMP are set to release the names of the people who died in a fiery bus crash a week ago as a small western Manitoba community prepares to gather in mourning for the 16 lives lost.
-
Manitoba child advocate releases report on fatal police shooting of Indigenous teen
A review by Manitoba's children and youth advocate has determined a First Nations teen fatally shot by police had been unable to get consistent help from various government systems.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Debris field found near Titanic as Canadian ROV reaches sea floor in search for missing sub
A remotely operated underwater vehicle has discovered a debris field near the Titanic as the search for a missing submersible continued on Thursday.
Regina
-
Regina police called as tensions rise at city hall during council meeting
Regina police were called to city hall on Wednesday during a council meeting after several people who were asked to leave refused to do so.
-
Green bin program 'greenlit' by Regina city council amid criticism from condo owners
Those in Regina will soon have a designated place to dispose of food and yard waste.
-
Regina marks National Indigenous Peoples Day with celebrations in the park
Hundreds of people gathered in Victoria Park to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day.