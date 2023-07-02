Art program builds self-esteem and community for Calgary affordable housing residents

A new art program offered by the SHARP Foundation is providing an extra boost of confidence for its residents who now have the chance to showcase their creative talents and connect with community members.

The program called ‘Free Form’ was inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure Calgarians in need of housing and mental health support could find a greater purpose and avoid living in isolation.

For the first time ever, more than 20 pieces of artwork handcrafted by residents are now on display in a gallery located on the second floor of Prospect Studio C located at 1721 29 Ave S.W.

Jodie Aebly, housing program manager with the SHARP Foundation says the artwork will stay on display and be available for purchase until Thursday July 6.

All of the proceeds go directly to the artist and art sales will continue on the final Sunday of every month at the Hillhurst Flea Market.

“We were really trying to find the unique talents that our residents have and we found that they would gravitate to these beautiful mosaic pieces and glass pieces,” said Aebly.

“So now over the last year we’ve created this collection, our art director has formed a great relationship with Prospect and thankfully allowed us to use this gallery space.”

A new program by the SHARP Foundation is helping some Calgarians find community and purpose through art. (Mark Villani/CTV News Calgary)

The discovery of art as a way to reduce stress and evoke a sense of creativity and relaxation has particularly been beneficial for Maureen Bird.

The resident of Murray’s House for the past six years says it brings peace during difficult times in her life.

“I really enjoyed it and it takes away the cravings of my addictions in my life,” she said.

“We’re all really glad to see each other when we create artwork and I’ve learned a lot of things and now I’m looking into other things like sewing too.”

Wendy Lees is the art facilitator for the SHARP Foundation and teaches classes on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

She says the new Free Form art program is something she hopes will continue to motivate and inspire residents for many years to come.

“ I like to provide a lot of openness and freedom for people to express themselves as they wish,” she said.

“It’s just so precious to watch when someone gets very, very intently involved in whatever it is they're working on and to see them shut out all of the other worries that are going on in their day to day lives.”