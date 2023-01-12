Artists affiliated with Calgary's National accessArts Centre to be showcased in Korean art exhbition

David Oppong's "Reliency and Corona" is one of the artworks by 13 different artists acquired by Global Affairs Canada. Oppong is the one of the artists who works out of the National artsAccess Centre in Calgary, Alta. A 2023 exhibition in Seoul, Korea will feature over 60 works from artists who work out of the NaAC. David Oppong's "Reliency and Corona" is one of the artworks by 13 different artists acquired by Global Affairs Canada. Oppong is the one of the artists who works out of the National artsAccess Centre in Calgary, Alta. A 2023 exhibition in Seoul, Korea will feature over 60 works from artists who work out of the NaAC.

