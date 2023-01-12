Artists affiliated with Calgary's National accessArts Centre to be showcased in Korean art exhbition

A group of Calgary artists will play a role in celebrations of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Canada and the Republic of Korea this coming spring and summer.

The National accessArts Centre (NaAC), Canada's largest disability arts organization, is being featured at a major exhibition at the Korea Foundation Gallery in Seoul. Intense Difference of Its Own: 60 Years of Korean-Canadian Diplomatic Relations will feature more than 60 pieces by artists who work out of NaAC, including some excerpts of dance and music being developed there.

The exhibit runs from June through August 2023, and will coincide with a number of public events being held over the summer marking the anniversary.

After that, the exhibition will move to Ottawa, where it will be showcased at the Korean Cultural Centre in partnership with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Canada.

As part of the cultural exchange, the NaAC will also welcome a senior policy research officer from Korea's Ministry of Culture in 2023.

“For the first time in recent history, Canadian artists living with disabilities will be front-and-centre in commemorating a significant diplomatic milestone," said NaAC President and CEO Jung-Suk (JS) Ryu, in a release.

"This is a testament to the many shared common values between Canada and the Republic of Korea, including the importance of inclusion and equity for citizens living with disabilities," he added. "The NaAC is proud to be an active player in cultural diplomacy through initiatives like these – and I know our artists are tremendously proud of their role as cultural ambassadors."