CALGARY -- What’s happening in Calgary this weekend? Here’s a list of local events taking place in and around the city…

AB Culture Days at cSpace



Experience the ever-changing space at cSpace for this free event on Friday and Saturday at cSpace King Edward. Information and event schedule HERE.

Calgary International Film Festival

The 20th Calgary International Film Festival continues until September 29 at Eau Claire, the Globe and East Village and showcases 200 of this year's must-see movies. Box office and ticket information can be found on the CIFF website.

Culture Days

Celebrate Culture Days this weekend at 10 events in the city. Events include; Printmaking, Jazz at Devonian Gardens, walking tours and more. Details on the city's website.

Doors open YYC

A free, family friendly experience that takes you behind the scenes of some of the city's most interesting places and spaces. September 28 and 29th, Details HERE.

FallCon Tabletop Gaming Convention

The event features learn-to-play events, vendors, and a live boardgame auction and is on at SAIT from September 27 – 29. More information can be found on the FallCon website.

Itty Bitty Arts Days: An Alice In Wonderland Tea Party

Tea time at the Engineered Air Theatre is an open house art-party for babies, toddlers and young children and their parents. Friday and Saturday at Arts Commons. Find out more HERE.

Oktoberfest at the Calgary Polo Club

Bavarian food, beer and entertainment is on tap for this 18+ three-day event. Free shuttle buses are set up to take people to the Okotoks venue. Tickets and event information, HERE.

Wild Run for Conservation

This fun run raises funds for animals threatened with extinction and is in its 15th year. The 'Race For Conservation' gets underway at the zoo on Sunday, September 29 at 8 a.m.

Railway Days at Heritage Park