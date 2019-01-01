

CTV Calgary Staff





Aryia Dockrell made her debut a scant minute into 2019 to claim the title of Calgary’s New Year’s baby.

The daughter of Shauna McIntyre-Dockrell and Martin Dockrell was born at the Rockyview General Hospital at 12:01 a.m. prior to the conclusion of the firework displays downtown and on the Tsuut’ina Nation.

Arya arrived a week ahead of her due date and weighed slightly over seven pounds. Her parents are from Ireland but have lived in Canada for three years and are awaiting their residency.

Shauna says she had not considered that her first child could be a New Year's baby when she arrived at the hospital Monday morning.

"We came in pretty early, we came in at eight o'clock in the morning," said Shauna. "We didn't think it would take that long but she just wanted to be born at midnight."

Aryia is the couple's first child.

With files from CTV's Brad MacLeod