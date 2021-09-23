As Alberta hospitals teeter toward collapse, medical experts want pro sports to limit crowds

CALGARY -

There is tension surrounding professional sports in Alberta, including the upcoming NHL season, as health care providers in Alberta are concerned for the safety of both players and fans amid a punishing fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a story by TSN's Rick Westhead, more than a dozen infectious disease experts and doctors say now is not the time to have arenas full of fans.

The doctors say Alberta's intensive care units are just a few patients away from having to choose who gets a bed and who does not. The province asked for federal support earlier this week to assist with the hospital crisis.

There is also forgery concerns given how easily the province's downloadable vaccine passport is to alter.

Calgary Sport and Entertainment Corporation, which owns and operates the Calgary Flames, Calgary Stampeders, Calgary Hitmen and Calgary Roughnecks, has unveiled its vaccination policy and will utilize Portpass, a Calgary-made app that was also used for entry to Nashville North during the Calgary Stampede.

Users upload some identification and vaccination information and receive a code to scan for entry.

Edmonton Oilers ownership also requires proof of vaccines or negative test result and face masks.

The Flames host the Oilers on Sunday for a preseason game.

Cavalry FC tested its vaccination protocol at Spruce Meadows Wednesday when the team hosted Pacific FC.

Cavalry spectators were among the first Alberta fans to be checked for vaccination or a negative test result from within 48 hours. Face masks are required indoors, encouraged outdoors.

The vaccination status of professional athletes continues to be a concern.

While the entire Flames roster is double-dosed, Edmonton Oiler Josh Archibald is not immunized.

Another Oiler, Duncan Keith is still in quarantine after receiving his second shot and has missed some of training camp.

Ken Holland, the Oilers GM and president of hockey operations, says unvaccinated players could miss a significant amount of games given cross border travel restrictions and quarantine measures.

The NHL does not have a vaccine mandate for players but there are restrictions.

There are now 1,040 COVID-19 patients in Alberta hospitals including 230 in ICU. Both figures are pandemic highs for the province.