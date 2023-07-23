As financial pressures grow, Calgary's Love With Humanity Association distributes free produce, fruit

As the cost of groceries continues to climb, a Calgary organization is stepping up to help low-income families.

The Love With Humanity Association handed out fresh produce and fruits Saturday free of charge.

The event drew a crowd, with crates filled with produce such as apples, carrots, bananas and more.

It is the fourth time the association has put on the event. Motivated by high inflation, job insecurity and a rise in newcomers in the city.

"We are receiving different messages, different emails to provide us food," said Syed Hassan, of the Love With Humanity Association. "They have difficulties to pay on-time rent, mortgages and other stuff. This kind of event is some kind of support for them."

The Love With Humanity Association plans to continue holding these events and says more local organizations are stepping up to support the cause.