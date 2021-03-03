Advertisement
ASIRT called to investigate police shooting in downtown Calgary
Police say a person was killed following an incident involving officers at Calgary's Nuvo Hotel.
CALGARY -- One person is dead after a police incident at a hotel in downtown Calgary Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators say they were called shortly after 4 p.m. to the Nuvo Hotel, located at 827 12 Ave. S.W., for reports of a person with a gun.
A confrontation then occurred "between officers and the subject of the complaint" that resulted one person being shot by police.
The victim died at the scene.
No officers were hurt, but police remain at the scene and several roads will stay blocked for the time being.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been notified and will conduct a full investigation.
Police are not releasing any further details.