ASIRT clears officers in fatal shooting of suspect in Abbeydale
CPS members and a paramedic crew assist an injured officer to an ambulance following Tuesday's shooting in Abbeydale
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 9:42AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 21, 2019 9:45AM MDT
An investigation conducted by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team determined three Calgary Police Service officers who shot at a suspect during a March 2018 response in northeast Calgary acted reasonably.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.