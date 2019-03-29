Alberta’s police watchdog says it is still reviewing the evidence from an armed confrontation between two suspects and a Calgary police officer on March 23.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was called after a six-year member of the CPS was involved in a shooting with a pair of men who were found at the scene of an alleged home invasion.

The agency says police were first notified about the incident via a 911 call from a home in the 2700 block of 86 Avenue S.E.

No conversation took place with the caller, but background noise on the line indicated that there was an emergency, so police were dispatched to the scene.

ASIRT says a short time later a uniformed officer attended the home, armed with a C-8 carbine rifle, and observed two men inside a dark, mid-sized SUV.

After the officer announced his presence and told the pair they were under arrest, a confrontation occurred that resulted in the officer opening fire on the suspects.

Although ASIRT doesn’t specifically mention what took place, it did say the vehicle the suspects were in continued another 30 metres down the road, coming to rest at the side of another home.

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old man, suffered a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

The second suspect, a 28-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was removed from the passenger seat and arrested.

Independent evidence found the suspects were in possession of a firearm and ASIRT confirms a sawed-off Browning shotgun was recovered from the scene.

ASIRT’s investigation is ongoing.