The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says a police officer who shot and killed a man during an alleged prowling incident in Inglewood acted reasonably given the circumstances.

Police were called to the SoBow Building, near the intersection of Blackfoot Trail and 19 Street S.E., on July 15, 2016 after a citizen reported seeing four suspicious people inside the parkade of the building and were prowling vehicles.

Officers surrounded the building, blocked off the exits and initiated a search of the underground structure on foot.

Officers soon located the four suspects and challenged them. At that point, the group got into a vehicle and attempted to flee, prompting a CPS member to open fire.

The driver of the SUV, later determined to be stolen, was fatally injured in the incident.

ASIRT says the police officer involved in the incident was not guilty of any wrongdoing in the shooting.

