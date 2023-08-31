ASIRT finds suspect posed 'a lethal threat' to Calgary police officer

A man who opened fire on a Calgary police officer several times before fleeing the scene and taking his own life was a danger to public safety, the province's police watchdog says.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) released its findings into an investigation of an incident Oct. 28, 2022, that resulted in the death of a suspect.

The agency said it was called to investigate a shootout between a police officer and a suspect during an incident involving a suspicious vehicle in Canyon Meadows.

Officials said when the responding officer arrived at the scene and began to speak with the individual, the suspect fired at him with a shotgun.

"(The affected person) discharged the shotgun in (the subject officer's) direction. (The subject officer) was beside the passenger's side of his police vehicle when (the affected person) exited his vehicle still in possession of the shotgun," ASIRT said in the report.

The exchange of gunfire continued, with the suspect firing four times and the police officer firing eight times with his service weapon.

"(The affected person) was not apparently hit by any of (the subject officer's) rounds as he ran away towards Fish Creek Park," it said.

"(The subject officer) received several minor injuries that appeared to be welts to his hand, head and leg, likely from the birdshot that was discharged from the shotgun."

The suspect was later located in Fish Creek Park by HAWCS, ASIRT said, and he was monitored for approximately eight minutes.

The report said the helicopter operator witnessed the suspect shoot himself twice with the shotgun.

Police officers on the ground found the suspect dead at the scene.

In its analysis of the incident, ASIRT said the officer was faced with "an individual that had shot at him with a shotgun," and therefore deemed his response of returning fire was "proportionate."

"(The affected person) presented as a lethal threat to (the subject officer) given his actions. Under the circumstances as then faced by (the subject officer), no other use of force options were reasonably available for attempted use."