ASIRT has launched an investigation after a man was hospitalized, following an altercation at the arrest processing facility on Wednesday.

The incident occured after a man was arrested on outstanding warrants and put in a cell at the Calgary Police Service's Arrest Processing Unit (APU) around 6:50 p.m.

Officers saw something that caused them to enter the cell a few hours later and the man was moved to an isolation cell.

Police say officers were then 'required to enter' the isolation cell and an altercation occurred causing injuries to the man.

Officials say the man's injuries were believe to be minor but he was taken to hospital for evaluation.

He was treated and released back into police custody, returning to APU around 4:00 a.m. Thursday.

However, around 8:30 a.m., staff believed the man's injuries were more serious and a doctor was called.

The man was then taken to hospital.

He has since been released from police custody, but remains hospitalized for unrelated reasons.

As a result of the confrontation and injuries, the Calgary Police notified the Alberta Director of Law Enforcement, who subsequently directed ASIRT to investigate the incident.

As an active ASIRT investigation, no further details will be released.