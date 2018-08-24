Members of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team have been called to investigate after a 12-year-old boy with mental health concerns suffered a serious head injury while in the care of the CPS.

On Tuesday August 21, police were called to a home in Cougar Ridge to assist the family of a youth who was described as uncontrollable and causing damage inside the home.

When officers arrived, they were told that the preteen had mental health concerns and had been in the care of other relatives for several days, He was exhibiting behavioural concerns ever since he had been returned to his parents.

It’s also believed that the youth was off prescribed medication for a few days and had been confined inside his bedroom when the police arrived.

At some point while the officers were escorting the youth to the police vehicle, he began to struggle and sustained a serious head injury. The boy was not handcuffed while he was being escorted.

EMS was called to the scene and the youth was taken to hospital, where the boy’s parents were told that he had fractured his skull in the incident.

ASIRT has now taken over the investigation and no further details will be released until they have completed their work.