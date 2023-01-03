ASIRT investigates incident where RCMP shot hammer-wielding suspect

Officials are continuing to investigate the circumstances of a police shooting that led to the death of a Siksika Nation man on Christmas Day.

Members of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) were notified about a fatal shooting involving members of the Strathmore RCMP on Dec. 25, 2022.

A preliminary investigation, released by the agency on Tuesday, found police were called to respond to a disturbance at a Husky gas station on Ridge Road at 3:36 a.m., where a worker in the establishment told them there was a man inside who appeared "agitated" and would not leave.

A short time later, two officers arrived to speak to the man, which ultimately resulted in an attempt to arrest him.

"The man and the two officers struggled, and the officers used their conducted energy weapons on him," ASIRT said in a release on Tuesday.

"The officers then left the store to await backup. The man remained inside and began to self-harm and damage the store and its contents."

By that time, the worker had left the gas station and was not in any danger, officials say.

At 4:38 a.m., ASIRT says the man left the store, carrying a hammer and walking cane. He struck a marked RCMP cruiser with one of the objects, prompting officers to deploy pepper spray, forcing him back into the store.

A few minutes later, the man attempted to leave the store again, where he was met with additional officers and marked vehicles.

ASIRT says "a confrontation occurred" and two of the responding officers opened fire, striking the man.

The man was treated at the scene and later taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and ASIRT is asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time the shooting took place to come forward and speak with investigators by calling 403-592-4306.