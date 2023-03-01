ASIRT investigating after alleged exchange of fire with Mountie sends Canmore man to hospital
Alberta’s police watchdog confirms it is probing the shooting of a suspect by the RCMP in Canmore, Alta.
Mounties called in the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team in the aftermath of an altercation occurring the night of Feb. 24.
ASIRT says its understanding of events is that around 10:30 p.m., an RCMP officer had a vehicle pulled over in town when a second, unrelated vehicle approached, then pulled a U-turn and left to avoid the traffic stop area.
According to ASIRT, the officer went after the vehicle and was fired upon.
The pursuit took them to a cul-de-sac where the suspect vehicle became stuck in the snow and the officer shot at it, ASIRT says.
Despite being hit by gunfire, the driver managed to flee on foot and disappear into a nearby wooded area, though he didn’t make it far, according to ASIRT.
ASIRT’s release on Wednesday added to what the RCMP revealed about the incident over the weekend.
Mounties said over the weekend that police dogs, a helicopter and an emergency response team helped locate the seriously injured suspect.
The suspect was flown in a STARS air ambulance to a hospital in Calgary.
Austin Desylva, a 27-year-old Canmore man, has been charged with discharging a firearm with intent as well as aggravated assault on a peace officer.
He is in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, although his current medical condition has not been disclosed.
ASIRT is called in whenever the actions of police in the province result in serious injury or death.
The agency says it will examine the officer’s use of force in this incident.
