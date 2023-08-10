ASIRT investigating after Medicine Hat man dies following standoff with police

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a man died in hospital this weekend following a standoff with Medicine Hat police.

The 44-year-old man was taken into custody on Sunday after an encounter with officers that started just after 2 p.m.

According to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), Medicine Hat police responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Second Avenue S.E. after a 911 call reported a man "screaming and swinging a machete."

Officers told the man they intended to arrest him for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, but he allegedly ignored their directions and instead barricaded himself in a home.

Members of the tactical team arrived to speak with the man, who ASIRT says "exited the residence holding a machete and knife” and "advanced towards police officers."

Police fired non-lethal rounds at the man and were able to restrain him.

ASIRT says police found two weapons at the scene.

The man was transported to hospital at 8 p.m. and turned over to the care of hospital staff.

"At approximately 8:56 p.m., the man stopped breathing. Emergency medical measures were unsuccessful, and the man died," said ASIRT in a Friday news release.

The organization will be examining the use of force by officers prior to the man’s death.

Anyone with information on the confrontation or who witnessed it is asked to reach out to ASIRT by calling 403-592-4306.