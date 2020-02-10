CALGARY -- The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an early morning crash in northeast Calgary that left one man dead and injured an off-duty police officer.

Calgary police responded to the intersection of Country Hills Boulevard and Métis Trail at around 3:30 a.m. Monday after a northbound pickup truck and a westbound SUV collided.

The drivers were the lone occupants of their respective vehicles.

Upon CPS arrival, the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead. Police say he had been ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the civilian pickup truck — an off-duty CPS member — was transported by ambulance to hospital in serious but stable condition.

he investigation is ongoing and the intersection is expected to be closed for the majority of Monday.

According to ASIRT, a marked CPS vehicle was in the area prior to the crash "when an interaction with the SUV occurred."

ASIRT officials say the SUV continued west away from the marked CPS vehicle following the "interaction". The SUV then collided with the northbound pickup truck that had been travelling on Métis Trail.

ASIRT confirms the off-duty CPS member in the pickup truck was returning home after finishing their shift.