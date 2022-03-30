ASIRT investigating use of force on man who suffered seizure in Calgary police custody

Alberta's police watchdog has released more information on the arrest of a man who suffered a seizure while in custody of Calgary police.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says police were called to the community of Sandstone just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, March 20 for reports of a man banging on doors and trying to get into a home.

Though the officers arrived a short time later, ASIRT said the suspect had ran away.

Police were able to find the man at around 1:05 a.m., and according to ASIRT a "brief struggle occurred" before the man was arrested for outstanding warrants and being intoxicated in public.

Investigators transported the man to the Calgary Police Service's arrest processing section (APS) where, at around 1:30 a.m., ASIRT says an officer "used force on the male, bringing him to the ground."

"The man appeared to be injured, and was assessed by APS medics who determined that he needed to go to the hospital," said ASIRT in a Wednesday news release.

Officers transported him to the hospital and he was cleared by doctors to return to the APS at around 11:30 a.m. on March 21.

"At approximately 11 p.m., the man had a seizure while alone in a cell. He was then returned to the hospital and admitted to intensive care," ASIRT said.

On March 22, the man left the hospital.

ASIRT’s investigation will focus on the circumstances surrounding the use of force by officers.

Anyone who may have witnessed these events and/or may have video is asked to contact investigators at 403-592-4306.