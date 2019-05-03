The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is asking members of the public to come forward and help with an investigation into a hit-and-run that ended with a man dying while in police custody.

On Wednesday morning, police were called to respond to a pedestrian hit-and-run in the area of McKnight Boulevard and 52 Street N.E.

The driver believed responsible for the incident was later found on 32 Avenue, near 68 Street N.E.

When officers arrived at the scene, they demanded the man to exit the vehicle, but he refused their commands.

As a result, a confrontation occurred that resulted in police deploying conductive energy weapons and a police dog to apprehend the suspect.

The man, who was 49 years old, went into medical distress and was taken to the Peter Lougheed Centre but was later declared dead.

ASIRT is now asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any video of the suspect with police to contact them at 403-592-4306.

Calgary police are expected to continue their investigation into the hit-and-run while ASIRT’s focus will be on the subsequent confrontation.