ASIRT releases new details on officer-involved shooting in Picture Butte

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says a man shot after a confrontation with RCMP last week hid inside a home for hours afterward, refusing to leave.

ASIRT said officers from the Coaldale detachment went to a home in the 500 block of Highway Avenue in Picture Butte at around 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 to carry out a mental health warrant.

"After an officer knocked on the door, the man came to the door, allegedly carrying a weapon," said ASIRT in a Monday news release. "A confrontation occurred, during which an officer discharged his firearm and the man retreated into the residence."

ASIRT said RCMP surrounded the home, but after nine hours of negotiations the 47-year-old wouldn't leave.

Eventually, the officers deployed gas into the home, at which time the suspect left and was taken into custody.

The man, who hasn't been named by ASIRT or RCMP, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

ASIRT said it is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the use of force, and is asking anyone who may have witnessed these events and/or may have video to contact investigators at 403-592-4306.