ASIRT releases photo of 'seized item' in Feb. 8 police shooting

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team continues to investigate a Calgary police shooting last week and says officers seized what appears to be a firearm from the suspect.

Around 4 a.m. on Feb. 8, police were called to the 200 block of Hendon Drive N.W. for reports of a disturbance.

According to ASIRT, a resident had called 911 to report a "giant truck" had struck her home as well as a parked vehicle.

"CPS officers attended and observed the truck repeatedly hitting a parked vehicle at the residence," ASIRT said in a statement.

"As a CPS officer approached the truck, the driver pointed an item resembling a handgun at the officer. The officer discharged their firearm, striking the driver once."

ASIRT says the suspect was hit in the chest. He was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.

The item was recovered from the truck a short time later.

ASIRT's investigation will look into the use of force by the officer involved.

No further details are available at this time.