CALGARY -- The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the detention of a 72-year-old man who died following his release from cells at the Fort Macleod RCMP detachment.

The investigation stems from the events after the RCMP responded to a call about an unconscious man lying on the sidewalk in front of the Fort MacLeod Public Library, where it was believed he was part of a group who'd been drinking throughout the night.

The man, who exhibited signs of intoxication, was taken to Fort MacLeod hospital for examination, where he said he was diabetic and had pneumonia.

After the exam, he was medically cleared. The hospital staff called the RCMP who picked up the man without incident.

He was still intoxicated, and the RCMP couldn't contact a family member, so he slept at the Fort MacLeod RCMP detachment until he was believed to be well enough to be safely released.

At about 8 a.m. the following day, the man was released and taken, at his request, to the house of a family member, where he was left in the company of an adult male relative.

Close to 10 p.m. that night, RCMP were called back to the residence, where the 72-year-old man was found dead inside the home.

An autopsy revealed no physical trauma.

ASIRT investigators are asking that anyone who was outside the Fort MacLeod Public Library between 5:30 p.m and 8:30 p.m. to contact them at 403-592-4306.