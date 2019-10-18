CALGARY – An 11-year-old Calgary girl will have a recipe she created featured in a national cookbook, to be released later this year by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada.

Ashlynn Smith submitted the recipe for Nana’s Beef Stew, a dish inspired by her grandma.

"It’s her recipe, so every time I make it I kind of think about her," said Smith, before admitting she added her own twist to the dish.

Smith wants to inspire other kids to get in the kitchen.

"I think it’s important we learn to cook so that we’re not relying on going out to eat or relying on our parents to cook when we get older and to also get healthy eating habits too," said Smith who could see herself becoming a chef one day.

Smith is one of 26 winners of the Kids Food Nation national recipe contest, asking Canadian kids ages seven to 13 to share an original, healthy recipe. All 26 recipes will be featured in a cookbook, along with handy culinary tips.

The contest aims to promote nutritious eating, showcase the next generation of chefs and bring awareness to Kid Food Nation, a national program run by Boys and Girls Clubs.

The program teaches kids skills to cook a variety of meals, encourages healthy choices and offers tips on how to plan and prepare healthy meals and snacks. Kid Food Nation is run at more than 40 Boys and Girls Clubs across the country and the goal is to have 75 per cent of the clubs running the program by next year.

Smith and the other winners will head to Toronto for a gala on Nov. 10, 2019. Smith is a repeat winner as her rice wrap recipe was featured in the 2017 cook book.

The 2019 cookbook will be released later this year and funds raised from its sale will support the Boys and Girls Club and the Kid Food Nation Program.

You can try your hand at making Smith's stew. The recipe is available at Kid Food Nation – Nana's Beef Stew