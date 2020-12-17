CALGARY -- Lethbridge police say five men have been charged in connection with the assault of a 40-year-old man back in September.

Officers were called to the scene of a disturbance in the 2700 block of Westside Drive West in the early morning hours of Sept. 25.

When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from serious, life threatening injuries.

A subsequent investigation determined the victim knew his attackers and the assault was targeted.

Five men have since been charged with the incident.

Nolan Shade, 24, is charged with aggravated assault and being disguised with intent. He was released from custody on a promise to appear in court on Dec. 18.

Lucas Lycar, 30, is charged with aggravated assault. He was also released and is due in court on Jan. 8, 2021.

Police are still seeking three other suspects in the incident, officials say.

"Cory Amyotte, 33, and Jesse Davidson, 26, are both charged with aggravated assault, disguised with intent and fail to comply with a release order. Hunter Nolte, 34, is charged with aggravated assault and disguised with intent," police say in a release.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these men is encouraged to contact the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.