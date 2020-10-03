CALGARY -- A man is facing charges after a standoff west of Lethbridge.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP was called to a home in Lundbreck around 5:20 p.m. on Friday after a report of an assault.

According to police, a man assaulted another man before leaving the scene and barricading himself in another house.

Police attempted to negotiate with the man, but when communications broke down, officers went into the home, and the man ran. He was arrested a short distance away by a canine officer team.

Shaine William Smith, 29, of Lundbreck has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, resisting a peace officer, possession of stolen property and possession of break in instruments.

The assault victim suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.