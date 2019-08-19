Lethbridge police are investigating an assault outside a downtown bar early Saturday morning that sent a man to hospital.

Police say a 25-year-old man was outside Boss Hog’s in the 1200 block of 1st Avenue S. with a female when he got into a confrontation with a group of men in a white car.

The car left, then returned a short time later and several men got out and assaulted the 25-year-old. The men then got back in the vehicle and fled.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Liam Breedon at 403-330-5162.