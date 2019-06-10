RCMP officials confirm a trespassing suspect, wanted in connection with an alleged attack on an officer that left the RCMP member unconscious, is in police custody.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 4, a member of the Red Deer RCMP attended a business on 50th Avenue following reports of trespassing. The officer located a suspect and a confrontation occurred. The suspect allegedly assaulted the officer, knocked the RCMP member unconscious, and fled the scene while the officer bled from his head.

Security guards who witnessed the incident performed first-aid on the officer who was then transported to hospital for additional treatment.

Warrants were issued for 42-year-old Rad Rondeau in connection with the alleged assault on charges of:

Aggravated assault on a police officer

Robbery

Obstruction

On Monday, June 10, authorities confirmed that Rondeau had been arrested in Red Deer without incident and was in custody.