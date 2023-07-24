Assault victim taken to hospital from downtown Calgary

Calgary paramedics took one man to hospital from the downtown commercial core on Monday after he was found badly injured.

Officers located the victim at the City Hall CTrain station at around 4 a.m. after receiving reports of a man in medical distress.

Police say it's believed the victim, in his 30s, was assaulted a few blocks away from the Calgary Drop-In Centre before making his way to the downtown LRT station.

He was transported to hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.