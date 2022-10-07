At least 1 injured in drive-by shooting in Langdon, Alta.

Alberta RCMP are investigating a scene in the hamlet of Langdon where they say two people were shot at from a vehicle.

Officials told CTV News on Friday evening that officers were called to respond to a community in the afternoon for reports of a shooting.

Langdon resident Dana Gallant says the incident took place right outside her home.

"I couldn't see but I heard 12 to 15 rapid fire shots and then one final shot a little bit from the first bunch and it was so loud. We had our windows closed and it scared me and my son," she told CTV News in an interview on Friday.

A moment later, Gallant said she and her son heard screaming coming from outside.

"We ran out to the backyard and we heard people screaming, 'are you OK, are you OK?' That's when we picked up and called 911."

She says one of her neighbours saw a truck, a black Chevy, speeding away from the scene shortly after the incident.

RCMP said two people – a man and woman – were targeted in the attack. Gallant says at least one of them was seriously injured.

A STARS air ambulance was dispatched to the scene and Gallant says she saw one victim loaded into it.

"I don’t know what happened to the second person," she said.

STARS told CTV News they responded to the scene at approximately 5 p.m. where they cared for a 39-year-old woman who had been shot.

She was taken to hospital in Calgary in stable condition, the service said.

(Supplied/Danamae Gallant)

Gallant says this the first time she's experienced something like this.

"We just got our Langdon (RCMP detachment) built last year. There's only two or three cops that work in little Langdon here," she said.

Gallant called the situation "very scary," especially because it's typical for children to be playing outside near the street.

"I'm so thankful that no one else was hurt."