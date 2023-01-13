At least one injured in serious collision on Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail

At least one person has been rushed to hospital in the aftermath of a serious collision Friday afternoon on Deerfoot Trail.

Calgary police, firefighters and EMS responded around 3:30 p.m. to the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail at the Douglasdale overpass, following a collision between a pickup truck and a sedan.

EMS says they have taken one patient to the South Health Campus in life-threatening condition.

It’s not currently clear how many patients there were.

As of 4 p.m., the scene was causing driving difficulties for others on Deerfoot Trail – the city’s major commuter artery.

(This is a developing story and more information will be shared as it becomes available…)