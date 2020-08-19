CALGARY -- The Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) and the province’s education minister will meet behind closed doors Wednesday as teachers express major concerns regarding the re-entry plan for schools this fall.

ATA president Jason Schilling has called the plan "deficient", prompting an afternoon appointment with Adriana LaGrange. He says teachers are getting increasingly worried about how to safely manage physical distancing requirements for class sizes ranging from upwards of 30 to 40 students in some cases.

"Teachers have expressed a huge lack of confidence in this plan and we need to regain that," said Schilling. "Several hundred teachers were cut from school boards this last spring because of $126 million in cuts to the budgeting process. Let’s hire these people back and get them into classrooms where we can at least target some of the hotspots in the province and split some classes so we can social distance."

Schilling adds that many teachers are also wondering if there will be enough funds for extra custodial staff to deep clean schools with calls increasing for additional support staff and public health nurses in schools.

"This is a public health order and the government needs to provide funding for that," adds Schilling. "We need extra custodial staff throughout the week to keep schools clean and safe because teachers don’t have time to do that. That’s not their job to begin with."

As a result, the ATA has now laid out seven priorities to create a safer environment including:

A community COVID-19 response plan

Improving ventilation in schools

More steps to protect higher risk students

Funding for caretaking staff

Cleaning supplies

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Additional priorities include a guarantee that the province will have enough substitute teachers in the system. The ATA wants an assurance from the province that subs will receive extra support since most are contractors and don’t have income security or benefits if they become sick.

On a final note, Schilling says teachers would like to also see the creation of both provincial and local COVID-19 response teams and plans so that students and parents can help evaluate what’s working and not working during the school year.

"We need a multi-stakeholder group to look at this plan and give us a clear evaluation. We’re also going to need to see what the outbreak management would be from the chief medical officer of health because what happens if we get COVID positive cases in schools? We’re unsure of what that looks like that and how that will affect teachers and students."

Provincial support for school re-entry

The province says it is doing its part to keep students safe and will address concerns with plans to space out kids inside classrooms by putting them in cohort groups in desks facing away from each other. Some class schedules will also be staggered to prevent large groups from gathering in hallways.

Additional safety measures include the frequent sanitization of high-touch areas and a mandate to wear masks for Grade 4-12 students.

Individual school boards, including the Calgary Board of Education, have taken measures one step further and mandated masks for all students, including kindergarten through Grade 3. The CBE also hired an additional 240 temporary custodians ahead of the school year.

Alberta’s re-entry plan for schools includes a $120 million funding increase for school authorities, along with another $250 million in additional capital funding for COVID-19 upgrades.

NDP education critic Sarah Hoffman says that's not nearly enough and demanded an additional $1 billion in funding from the province to maximize safety in schools.

The NDP hope the province will cap school class sizes at 15 students — similar to the Ontario model currently in place for junior high schools — but the UCP says that would require hiring an additional 13,000 teachers which is just not feasible at this time.

Province to introduce rapid COVID-19 testing for teachers

The ATA has expressed concerns regarding the availability of COVID-19 testing for its teachers in the event of a possible sickness or outbreak.

In some cases, appointments are booked roughly two days in advance online and it can take anywhere from three to five days to receive results.

The province says it's going to fast track that process for teachers to get tested before classes start.

It won’t be mandatory, but everyone working within an Alberta school is encouraged to be swabbed before returning and tested regularly throughout the school year.

By Sept.1, all 234 Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaws pharmacies in the province will offer testing.

The province is not only asking all school staff to be tested, but also encouraging Albertans without symptoms to delay testing until after school resumes.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, says the province will have guidelines ready for both schools and parents next week should an outbreak occur.