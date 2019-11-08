On Friday ATCO unveiled a memorial monument to the Royal Canadian Air Force.

The monument is a pair of airplane wings. It's located on the ATCO Park site, which used to be the Number 10 Repair Depot for the Royal Canadian Air Force during the Second World War.

"The importance of celebrating our total armed forces in Canada is very important to me," said ATCO Chair and CEO Nancy Southern.

"I want this to be a place where people can reflect," she added, "And not take for granted how important our democracy, how important our freedom is and how important our security is."