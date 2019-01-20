Investigators are looking into another ATM theft in Calgary, this time in the southeast community of Eastfield.

Police say at about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, someone got inside a gas station in the 5200 block of 50 Avenue S.E. using a vehicle and allegedly stole the ATM.

A witness told police that a white cargo van was seen dragging a bank machine down 50 Avenue shortly after the incident.

The business suffered significant damage as a result of the theft.

Police are still investigating and don’t have any suspects so far.

This is the latest in a string of ATM thefts in Calgary and area and authorities are asking business owners to be aware of any suspicious activity in their stores, particularly in regard to the machines.

They say thieves may end up visiting a business often before attempting to take the ATM in order to plan out the heist.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other ATM theft is encouraged to contact their local police service.