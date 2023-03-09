Attack at Calgary Central Library left senior unconscious: police
The Calgary Police Service says investigators believe they have now identified a suspect in the assault of a senior at the Calgary Central Library last year.
According to police, the senior was at a computer station on the fourth floor of the library on the afternoon of Oct. 9, 2022, when he stepped away to ask a staff member for help.
He returned and found an unknown man seated at the computer where the senior was still logged in.
The senior asked the man to move and the man got up, only to return with another chair and position himself next to the senior.
Police say the disagreement escalated into a fight, with the senior being knocked unconscious after being thrown to the ground. The suspect allegedly struck the senior in the face multiple times before fleeing the library.
The senior was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.
On Thursday, police released photos on the suspect. A short time later police issued an update saying they'd potentially identified the suspect thanks to help from the public.
Anyone who has information regarding the attack is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
