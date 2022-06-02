Attempted abduction reported in Cardston, Alta.

RCMP released information Thursday on a another reported abduction attempt in southern Alberta, after a 25-year-old woman reported a man tried to force her into his vehicle in Cardston.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on May 17.

"The victim was approached by a male in front of the Cardston hospital and he told her to get into his vehicle," RCMP said in a release.

"She declined and he continued to follow her into Moses Lake. Once in Moses Lake, the suspect pulled in front of her and exited his vehicle. He then tried to force her into his vehicle. The female was able to get away and hide until the suspect left the area."

The suspect is described as being:

A light-skinned male;

About 190 centimetres (6'3") and 40 years old, and;

Bald and having no teeth.

The man had tattoos covering both arms and potentially has blue eyes. He may have been driving a red Chevy Impala, possibly a 2012-2013 model.

Cardston is about 230 kilometres south of Calgary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cardston RCMP at 403-653-4932 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

It is the third incident reported by RCMP in recent days.

RCMP also reported this week an attempted abduction of a young girl in Strathmore on Tuesday. Police said the girl was walking home from her school bus drop-off when two men in a white pickup forced her into a vehicle and took her to a residence. She was able to escape and was found by a family member, who called police.

The girl was taken to Alberta Children's Hospital.

And on Monday, an 11-year-old girl reported a man attempted to get her into a van with the promise of ice cream.

According to RCMP, the girl was walking home in the area of Sunset Park and Sunset Way, in the community of Sunset Ridge, shortly before 5:30 p.m. when she was approached by the man.

The man reportedly asked the girl if she'd like to get into the van as he had an ice cream business.

The girl pretended to make a phone call to her father and walked away from the area.

The suspect is described as:

Being in his 40s;

Having a medium build with a "pot belly"; and,

Having shaggy brown hair that appeared dyed.

At the time, he was wearing jeans and a red and blue flannel shirt.

The suspect vehicle is a full-sized white van with rusted wheel wells. The van may have had a black rack on its roof.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, the identity of the suspect or the location of the van is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

RCMP said hte incidents are not believed to be related.