Attempted fraudster caught by Calgary police on his victim's doorstep

Calgary police say they've arrested one man in connection with a scheme known as a "grandparent scam" that cost one resident thousands.

Officials say an individual first contacted the resident over the phone at approximately 9 a.m. on Sept. 9. The caller, claiming to be a lawyer, said that the victim's grandson had been arrested in the U.S. and they needed bail money.

"The 'lawyer' claimed he needed $12,000 to bail the grandson out of jail and told the victim not to say anything to anyone," police said in a release.

When the resident did as instructed and withdrew the needed funds, giving them to an unknown individual who appeared at their door a short time later.

Once that was done, the senior was contacted again, this time by an individual who identified themselves as "the lawyer's supervisor" who said they needed another $10,000.

"The victim went to the bank to withdraw more money and at that point was assisted by a switched-on bank employee who encouraged him to call his grandson to double check the authenticity of the claim," police said.

When the senior made contact with the grandson, he confirmed that he was safe.

"Although he was in fact in the U.S., he was not in trouble," police said.

The victim then contacted police, who attended the home and determined they would wait for the scammer to arrive for the second sum of money.

Police say at approximately 4 p.m., the scammer came to the door to collect the money and was subsequently arrested.

Nishaan Singh Sandhu, 21, is charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.

Officials say the incident is a perfect example of how convincing some scammers can be and how certain populations are vulnerable to their attacks. They add it's very important for families to stay in contact.

"It takes all of us to protect our seniors and loved ones. Have conversations with your family members, watch out for seniors making strange transactions either at financial institutes or through gift cards and report any suspicious behaviour," said District 1 Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs in a release.

Police say no one, including police officers or court personnel, will ever collect bail money from citizens either over the phone or at their doorstep.

Bail payments are only made in-person at the courthouse or correctional centre and are payable by credit, debit or in Canadian currency.

Funds are not accepted via e-transfer, gift cards or cheques and in the majority of situations, the individual needing bail will make the requests themselves.

Sandhu was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 14.

Further information about grandparent scams can be found on the Calgary Police Service's website.