Attempted murder suspect sought by Calgary police

Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying a suspect in the attempted murder of a man in the community of Spruce Cliff earlier this year.

Police responded to a home in the 3500 block of Spruce Drive S.W. at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27 for reports of a man in medical distress.

The victim told police he had been assaulted and shot at.

Paramedics transported him to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

On Tuesday, police released photos and a video of the suspect captured from CCTV footage, with the hope someone would be able to recognize him.

"We are looking for information from anyone who may recognize the silver 2009 to 2012 model year Volkswagen Tiguan in this CCTV footage or the suspect in these images," police said in a news release.

The vehicle was last seen in the 3500 block of Spruce Drive S.W. at approximately 11 p.m. on Feb. 27.



The suspect is described as being 25 to 30 years old with a slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.