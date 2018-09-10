A 62-year-old man died after the quad he was riding rolled on a private property near Bowden on Sunday.

RCMP were called to a wooded area, east of the town, for an ATV crash at about 7:00 p.m.

Police say the driver became trapped under the vehicle after it rolled on a small embankment.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not been released.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.